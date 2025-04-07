Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 254.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,218 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 387,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 547.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 144,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.72 on Monday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

