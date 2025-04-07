SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $383.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $375.11 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

