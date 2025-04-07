Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.96 ($0.24). Approximately 348,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,301,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Speedy Hire Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 12,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,222.48). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,045.89). 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

