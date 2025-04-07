Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $32,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 88.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $2,102,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,784 shares of company stock worth $13,534,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $145.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

