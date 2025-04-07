Sumit Singh Sells 8,552 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Sumit Singh sold 57,432 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $2,176,672.80.

On Thursday, January 30th, Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $371,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Sumit Singh sold 13,472 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $505,873.60.

On Friday, January 17th, Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,377,094.94.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,345,000 after acquiring an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

