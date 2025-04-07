Sumit Singh Sells 8,552 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 5th, Sumit Singh sold 57,432 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $2,176,672.80.
  • On Thursday, January 30th, Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $371,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Sumit Singh sold 13,472 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $505,873.60.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,377,094.94.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,345,000 after acquiring an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.