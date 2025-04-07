Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $145.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

