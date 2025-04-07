Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 160,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,578,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.99.

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

