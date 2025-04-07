Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 40,721 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

