Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Teradyne by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,873,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,296 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $68.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

