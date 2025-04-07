Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Teradyne
In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teradyne Stock Performance
Shares of TER opened at $68.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $163.21.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
