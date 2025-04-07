Thad Jampol Sells 112,928 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $6,693,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $50,809,207.50. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.68 and a beta of 0.82. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

