The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 887,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $27,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.