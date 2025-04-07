The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $392,247.39 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at $246,349.20. This trade represents a 61.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

