The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Down 2.5 %

NYT stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

