Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,054.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

