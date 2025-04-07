Top Canadian Stocks To Research – April 4th

Get alerts:

Celsius, Diageo, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, Raymond James, Canadian Natural Resources, and Ovintiv are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies that are based or incorporated in Canada. They are traded on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, and represent ownership in companies across various sectors of the Canadian economy, allowing investors to benefit from the corporate performance and economic conditions specific to Canada. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563,160. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.90. 1,797,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,084. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $148.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.26.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.03. 2,437,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $89.26.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,804. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.96. 987,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,327. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average is $150.76.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,171. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 3,313,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,693. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

