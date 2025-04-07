Top Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – April 4th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Energy Transfer, BP, Shell, Enterprise Products Partners, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies that specialize in hydrogen production, storage, or fuel cell technology, making them key players in the emerging clean energy sector. Investors in hydrogen stocks are typically betting on the growth of hydrogen as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, as its applications span transportation, industrial energy, and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,712,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $461.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $18.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.82. 1,951,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,849. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 1 year low of $410.69 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 34,029,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,733,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $28.52. 13,531,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BP has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 356.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 4,840,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

EPD traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,954,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $15.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,567. Cummins has a 1 year low of $261.51 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.43.

