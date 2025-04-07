Top Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, and MGM Resorts International are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that offer products or services aimed at discretionary, non-essential consumer enjoyment such as travel, hospitality, entertainment, and recreational activities. These stocks are often sensitive to economic cycles, as consumer spending on leisure tends to increase when the economy is strong and decline during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 3,925,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,466,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,979. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

