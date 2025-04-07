Top Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

Get alerts:

Bank of America, American Tower, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares issued by companies that own, develop, or manage real estate properties, providing investors an indirect way to participate in the real estate market. They offer the potential for income through dividends and capital gains through market appreciation, while typically providing more liquidity than direct property investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 107,688,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,781,141. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.43. 9,876,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19. American Tower has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.91. 31,028,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,231,670. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44.

