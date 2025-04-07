Top Value Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Intel are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that are believed to be trading for less than their intrinsic value, often identified through lower price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios relative to their industry peers. Investors typically choose value stocks in the anticipation that the market will eventually recognize the company’s true worth, potentially leading to price appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,349,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,107,608. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $36.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.16 and a 200-day moving average of $473.31. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM traded down $18.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.09. 27,144,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $587.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $34.37. 107,688,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,781,141. The company has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $19.85. 174,685,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,953,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

