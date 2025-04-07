Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 442 ($5.70).

Get Trainline alerts:

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.16) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 500 ($6.44) to GBX 485 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.32) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trainline

Trainline Stock Down 3.6 %

Trainline Company Profile

TRN stock opened at GBX 251.60 ($3.24) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.64. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 452.40 ($5.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

(Get Free Report

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.