Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 442 ($5.70).
TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.16) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 500 ($6.44) to GBX 485 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.32) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.
