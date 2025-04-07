Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,449 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,851 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.79, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

