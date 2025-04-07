Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 166.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 9,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $359.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.