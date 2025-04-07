Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 11,101,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 8,449,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.23.

Upland Resources Company Profile

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

