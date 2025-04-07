Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEC. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

