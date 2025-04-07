Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

VGK stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $73.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.