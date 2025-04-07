Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 129,616 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ultra Clean worth $173,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,900,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UCTT stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $825.01 million, a PE ratio of 228.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
