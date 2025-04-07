Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 15,201 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $176,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

