Vanguard Group Inc. Has $161.97 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,997,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Andersons worth $161,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Andersons by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in Andersons by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,374,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Trading Down 6.6 %

ANDE opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

