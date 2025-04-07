Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Appian worth $165,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Appian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Appian by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $32,877.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,206.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,942,140 shares in the company, valued at $263,367,288.60. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,507 in the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

