VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

