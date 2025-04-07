Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO Backer Marianne De Sells 79,712 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 181,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 581,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 488,500 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

See Also

