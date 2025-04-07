Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waystar were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,182,000 after buying an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waystar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,476,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waystar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waystar by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 963,316 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,855,000.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In related news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 5,652,689 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $218,193,795.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,327,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,850,300.80. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651 in the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Waystar Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

