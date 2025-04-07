Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 301,651 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,092,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,651 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $41,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 12.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 32.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.71. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

