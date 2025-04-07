Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 66,075 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,075 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.48% of Teleflex worth $39,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,328,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,990,000 after acquiring an additional 215,961 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX opened at $131.93 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.55 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

