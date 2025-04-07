Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 401,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.80% of CBIZ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 6,335.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

