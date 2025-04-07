Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649,039 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.02% of ACV Auctions worth $36,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.74. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,512,637.64. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,916. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

