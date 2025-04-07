Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $33,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Janus International Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $965.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

