Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,049,310 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,310 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.27% of SolarWinds worth $30,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

