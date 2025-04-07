Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.46% of MRC Global worth $37,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 462.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 289,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,214,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.80 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $843.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

