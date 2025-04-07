Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.82% of Repay worth $35,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 599,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,812,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 683,548 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY opened at $5.11 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $498.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.64.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

