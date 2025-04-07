Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.