Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CARGO Therapeutics were worth $31,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $4.02 on Monday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $185.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.