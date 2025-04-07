Wellington Management Group LLP Has $31.39 Million Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.49% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $31,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 288,186 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $333,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 59,989 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.68. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

