Wellington Management Group LLP Has $32.94 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457,586 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of Vale worth $32,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Vale by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Vale by 3,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3758 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

