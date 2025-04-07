Wellington Management Group LLP Has $35.16 Million Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.81% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $35,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of SLNO opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -2.29.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $8,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This represents a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,021,879.12. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

