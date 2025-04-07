Wellington Management Group LLP Has $36.20 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.74% of Itron worth $36,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Itron by 42.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Itron by 29.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.87 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

