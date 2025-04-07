Wellington Management Group LLP Has $36.65 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,576,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $85.76 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.68 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

