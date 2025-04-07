Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.49 Million Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.87% of Thermon Group worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,383,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 857,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 621,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

THR opened at $25.10 on Monday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

