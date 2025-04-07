Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.65 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $279.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average of $254.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

